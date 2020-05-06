Hyderabad: Sphoorti to distribute 10,000 school bags

Hyderabad: Many NGOs are coming forward to extend help to the sections of people distressed by the lockdown conditions. They are also taking fund-raising on various platforms to raise by money, by pointing out the plight of marginalised people. One such NGO is city-based Sphoorti Foundation which is gearing up to distribute 10,000 school bags and 25,000 notebooks to help ease the burden on poor parents whose children study in government schools.

Since lockdown, the organisation raised a fund of Rs 32 lakh and distributed ration kits to help those are in need of help. Srivyal Vuyyuri, founder of Sphoorti Foundation, Dundigal, said, "Due to the lockdown, almost all the human activities have come to a standstill and especially affected are the livelihoods of migrant labours. To help them, our NGO has taken initiative by providing them with ration kits.

Recently the NGO ran campaigns on multiple fundraising platforms to raise money for providing groceries to migrant families and other needy people and with the help of various donors we raised in a month around Rs 32 lakh."

The NGO distributed the ration kits worth Rs 500 to over 7,ooo persons. Each kit contained 5 kg of rice, 2 kg of atta, salt, dal, turmeric and chilli powder. With the help of more than 50 volunteers and also with the help of police officials, they took up and conducted the humanitarian gesture.