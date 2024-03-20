Hyderabad student in US kidnapped, parents receive ransom call for safe release

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old student from Hyderabad has been missing in America since March 7 but the family members of the student in Hyderabad say that they received a phone call from the kidnappers. Hailing from Bhagyanagar, Abdul is pursuing his master's degree in IT at Cleveland's. He has not been seen since March 7. As a result, on the 8th, Abdul's relatives and close friends in America filed a complaint with the Cleveland police. Police have issued lookout notices for him.

Ahmad's father Salim said he received a threatening call from unknown persons a week after his son went missing. The gang said they had kidnapped Abdul and demanded $1,200 for his safe release. They complained that Abdul's kidney would be sold if they did not pay the amount they asked for.

Abdul's family approached the Indian consulate in Chicago on March 18 seeking help in locating him. Cleveland police are currently investigating Abdul's missing case. Abdul's mother told India Today TV that she spoke to her son for the last time on March 7 and there has been no phone call since then. She appealed to the police to investigate the whereabouts of her son and to intervene in the matter.