Hyderabad: Student Union seeks action against college owners

Live
Just In
The members of the Nava Telangana Student Union on Thursday submitted a written representation to Telangana's Principal Secretary (Education), Burra Venkatesham, urging action against the owners of an engineering college for illegal donation collection.
Hyderabad : The members of the Nava Telangana Student Union on Thursday submitted a written representation to Telangana's Principal Secretary (Education), Burra Venkatesham, urging action against the owners of an engineering college for illegal donation collection.
Nagaraju Goud, State President of Nava Telangana Student Union, stated that 70 per cent of seats (admissions) for vocational education courses in various colleges in the State should be filled through the convener quota, and B-Category (30 per cent) should be filled through the proprietary quota. However, private colleges are ignoring government guidelines and openly collecting lakhs of donations from students for B-Category seats instead of following the prescribed norms. In this regard, we have submitted a letter to the Education Secretary addressing these concerns. Furthermore, applications should also be taken for management quota; JEE rank should be considered a first priority, followed by Intermediate marks. The management does not care about these or accept applications within the notification period and disregards them, stated a member.