Hyderabad: Swati Lakra to supervise Ameenpur rape case

Hyderabad: Swati Lakra, Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) has been issued orders by the DGP to supervise Ameenpur rape case. It is already known that a five-member committee was formed by the Women and Child Welfare Commission to investigate the case.

According to the officials, the 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the donor of the orphanage Venugopal. The officials said that injuries were found on the girls' body. However, the cause of death is ascertained after the post-mortem report which will arrive in 15 days.

The prime accused -- Venugopal, a donor ofhyujthe orphanage and two others including warden Vijaya and her brother Jayadeep were arrested in connection with the case.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the girl was joined in the orphanage by her uncle in 2015 after her parents' death in a road accident. The accused Venugopal who used visit the orphanage frequently is learned to have sexually assaulted the girl several times for the last one year.

The incident came to light when the girl went to her uncle's place in Bowenpally during the lockdown. As she was not keeping well, the girl was taken to a doctor who confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. On her relatives' complaint, the police registered a case and sent the girl to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.