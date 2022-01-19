Hyderabad: Teenagers between 15-18 years provided free vaccine at Inorbit mall

Teenagers between 15-18 years are being given free vaccination at Inorbit mall in Hyderabad. The mall has collaborated with a prominent hospital to accord first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the teenagers in January and February from 11 am to 5 pm.

The mall head Sharat Belavadi said that they willing to serve customers in any way they can. He requested that all the parents have to make use of the opportunity and get their kids vaccinated in a safe, healthy and clean environment at Inorbit and that too at free of cost.

However, the parents need to register on Arogya Setu App and carry their kids to the mall with their Aadhaar cards for their first shot of vaccine. All those vaccinated will have to wait for a minimum of 30 minutes before they can leave the site if they feel no uneasiness or discomfort. A team of doctors will be on stand-by for any assistance.

The vaccination drive for the teenagers between 15-18 age group began on January 2 in the state. The government has set a target to provide vaccine to 22,78,683 teenagers of the age group. It is to be mentioned that the only Covaxin will be given to the beneficiaries of the age group.

Besides Inorbit mall, the vaccine is provided at free of cost at government hospitals while the private hospitals are charging Rs 1,400 per dose.