Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation appoints Village Bus Officers across State
In first phase, 1,730 VBO’s have been appointed across the State
Hyderabad : Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched an innovative programme by appointing Village Bus Officers to make the public transport system more accessible and closer to citizens.
According to TSRTC, the corporation appointed bus officers in villages to attract people towards it and tasked them to spread awareness of various citizen-friendly initiatives being taken up for passengers’ convenience. In the first phase, 1,730 village bus officers have been appointed across the State. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar formally launched the Village Bus Officer System at Bus Bhavan. A special meeting was held with the village bus officers from different districts of the State.
Sajjanar said that the intention is to take the TSRTC programmes to every nook and corner of the State and issued guidelines to the village bus officers for their duties. The Village Bus Officers would collect details of weddings, auspicious events and fairs in villages and would explain about the RTC services available for such occasions.
Later, Sajjanar unveiled the Village Bus Officer system poster and Karadeepika. Each village bus officer who participated in this programme was given a bag along with an ID card.
TSRTC Joint Director (Vigilance and Security) Dr Sangram Singh G Patil, Executive Directors Munishekhar, Purushottam, Yadagiri, CPM Krishnakanth, CTM Jeevan Prasad, Chief Manager (Projects and Estates) Vijay Kumar, CEIT Rajasekhar, Business Head Santosh Kumar, CTM (Marketing) Sudha Parimala, Secunderabad, Hyderabad RMs Venkanna, Varaprasad and others were present.