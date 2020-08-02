Hyderabad: TITA comes to aid of techie-turned-vendor

Hyderabad: In a commendable gesture in the prevailing pandemic situation where many professionals including from IT sector had to lose their jobs, the software professional's industry body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has come to the rescue of such an employee. Shraddha, an IT professional working as performance analyst, after losing her job at a software company due to the coronavirus crisis, had taken up vending vegetables to sail through the financial crisis befallen upon her family.



After learning about her precarious financial position, TITA wanted to extend her some financial assistance, but looking at her technical background and fighting spirit, the association decided to give her free training in artificial intelligence.

TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala enrolled her for a technical course in Artificial Intelligence offered by University of Texas at Dallas, one of the top varsities in the US.

"We interacted with her and learnt that she is willing to hone her technical skills. She is the one who relies on hard work alone. We thought a course in artificial intelligence will be of more help in the current situations, said Makthala.

TITA also decided to give her a laptop that would allow her to undergo the certificate course in Artificial Intelligence from her home while continuing to support her family by selling vegetables.

Commenting on the crisis in the IT industry, Makthala said, "The industry is not immune to the changes happening globally. However, the IT professionals should learn to cope up with the job scenarios and should not lose heart. They should use the current times to hone their existing skills or learn new skills, which will enhance their employability in times to come."

"TITA has been working on this front to drive home the need for learning new skills constantly," he said.

Makthala further added, youngsters should look at entrepreneurship as well and not just look for a placement. Artificial intelligence, cyber security, blockchain technologies are the current flavor and promise to provide job opportunities.

TITA Spokesperson Venkata Vanam, TITA Sports Secretary Ronith Banda, Iliyas and Harika were also present.

Shraddha's story is inspiring in these covid times where job losses are not uncommon. However, she took things in her stride and went on to work with the resources available at hand. In doing this, she has sent a message that tough times don't last but tough people do.















