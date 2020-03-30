Hyderabad: To serve humanity is above nationality

Hyderabad: For them humanity is important than nationality. Helping people in crisis is their dharma.

A group of middle-aged businessmen came forward to feed 600-odd Rohingya Muslims, who had to face starvation because of loss of work in wake of the lockdown.

The group led by Nivas Nikam, a businessman from Old City, got to know about the some families, including children had no food and they needed immediate help.

Nivas Nikam talked to his friends Yadagiri, P Bhoopal Reddy and G Bhaskar Reddy and decided to provide food to the Rohingyas staying in the shelter home.

The group collected money, cooked food and packed them at their houses and gave them to the families.

Nivas Nikam said that this was the time that all had chipped in to help the hapless people. "We got to know that the Rohingyas living in camps were starving on account of lockdown.

They survive on daily wages. We are happy that we could serve 600 people today and we wish to feed more from Monday onwards provided we get permission," said Nivas Nikam.

Nikam further said that from Monday, they would distribute 3-kg rice bags to the families as they faced difficulties in taking the food packets to the location.

Apart from the Rohingyas they would be distributing the rice and other essential commodities at nearby NTR Nagar where there are large number of labours from UP and Bihar. "For us humanity is important than the nationality at the time of crisis.

We cannot be spectators when people are suffering because of lack of food hence we decided to contribute and help them. We will continue to serve people in distress till we have resources," said Nikam.

Vanasthalipuram ACP S Jayaram lauded the efforts of the group. The ACP said that these Rohingyas were left with no job because of government policy of lockdown.