Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for ‘Suraksha Dinotsavam’
Traffic diversions/closure of main road/bylanes will be on need basis from 6 am to 11pm on Sunday
Hyderabad: As part of the ‘Telangana Rashtra AvataranaDashabdiUtsavalu’ celebrations the Telangana State Police will be celebrating ‘Suraksha Dinotsavam’ on Sunday. Following which the Hyderabad city police has issued a traffic advisory.
As part of the celebrations, the police will be organising Patrol Cars/Blue Colt Rally, Technology Exhibition at Ambedkar Statue, Women Safety Carnival and Foot March to Charminar. With large participation of visitors and vehicles movement, moderate traffic congestion is expected.
A certain traffic regulation will be kept in place to facilitate uninterrupted movement of general commuting. The traffic diversions/closure of main road/bylanes will be on need basis from 6am to 11pm on Sunday.
Patrol Cars/Blue Colts rally from Sanjeevaiah Park to Charminar from 6am to 12pm
Passing junctions are Sanjeevaiah Park, Buddha Bhavan, Sailing Club,Childrens Park, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue, Abids, MJ Market, SA Bazar, Afzalgunj,Nayapul,Madina,Pattargatti, Gulzar House,Charkaman, Charminar and vice-versa.
Traffic halts: While the rally is passing from Sanjeevaiah Park to Charminar, traffic will be stopped for a while at the following Junctions/lanes enroute of the rally.
The traffic will not be allowed on Tank Bund from both sides and on to PVNR Marg from Buddha Bhavan / Nallagutta and Indira Gandhi Rotary from 6am to 2pm.
Technology Exhibition at Ambedkar Statue
Organising the Street play on various themes like traffic safety, anti-drug campaign, Cyber security and Women Safety.
Parking for visitors
Single line parking at Necklace Road and Mint compound lane, NTR Ghat, NTR Garden, Race Course Road
TS Women Police Safety Wing Carnival on Tank Bund from 4pm to 9pm
During the period of carnival, traffic will not be allowed on Tank Bund from both sides and will be diverted. Traffic coming from Liberty towards Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar to embark on Telugu Thalli flyover. Commuters coming from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty, Himayathnagar. Vehicles coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda DBR Mills, Lower Tank bund, Katta Maisamma Temple, Telugu Thalli Flyover. From DBR Mills towards Upper Tank bund will not be allowed and diverted at DBR Mills towards Ghosala,Kavadiguda, Jabbar Complex, Bible House.
Motorists coming from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat to embark on Telugu Thalli Flyover via Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills,Kavadiguda.
Parking places for visitors
Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi, Opp: BRK Bhavan Road, Buddha Bhavan backside towards PVNR Marg, Sailing Club to Children’s park, NTR Grounds, New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar.
Foot March from MJ Market to Charminar from 10pm to 11pm
Passing Junctions are MJ Market, Osmangunj, SA Bazar, Afzalgunj T Junction, Nayapul, Madina,Pattargatti, Gulzar House,Charkaman.
Traffic halts
While the Foot March is passing through the above junctions, traffic will be stopped enroute of the rally.
All commuters are appealed to follow traffic updates on the social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.
All citizens are requested to take note of the restrictions/diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.