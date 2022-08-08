Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Moharram procession in Old city

Hyderabad: In view of Bibi-ka-Alam procession in the Old city on Tuesday, the Hyderabad Traffic police announced certain traffic restrictions.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed between 12 pm to 10 pm on the procession route between Bibi-ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura to Masjid-e-Ilahi in Chaderghat.

The procession will pass through Bibi ka Alawa-Shaik Faiz Kaman, Yakutpura, Etebaar Chowk-Alijah Kotla-Charminar-Gulzar Houz-Panjesha-Mir Alam Mandi-Darulshifa-Azakhana-e-Zehra, Kali Khabar and culminate near Masjid-e--Ilahi Chaderghat. Vehicles will not be allowed on the procession route and the traffic authorities asked the public to cooperate with them.

When the procession reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Shakkerkote will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will be diverted at Mitti-ka-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura, traffic will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli.

The traffic coming from Nayapul will not be allowed towards Charminar and will be diverted at Madina X road towards City College.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and other district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj for entry and exit from 10 am to 10 pm and will not be allowed to come on the Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession terminates.