Hyderabad: Traffic diversion for ‘Drone Show’at Durgam Cheruvu tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of organising ‘Drone show’ at Durgam Cheruvu, as a part of ‘Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu’ celebrations on Sunday.

According to police, a huge number of spectators are expected to attend the event following which the traffic will be diverted on various stretches from 4pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday.

Traffic coming from AIG hospital towards Jubilee Hills via Cable bridge will be diverted at IKEA Rotary,left turn, Cyber towers,right turn, COD Junction, Neeru’s Junction, Jubilee hills. Vehicles coming from Biodiversity and T-Hub towards Jubilee Hills via Cable Bridge will be diverted at IKEA Rotary, Cyber towers,right turn, COD Junction, Neeru’s Junction, Jubilee hills.

The commuters coming from Road no 45 via cable bridge towards Gachibowli will be diverted at Dr Ambedkar open university on road no 45 down ramp,right turn, D-mart,left turn, COD junction, Cyber towers.

Police announced that the IKEA flyover will be closed for the programme and requested the citizens to follow the advisory and co-operate with Traffic Police in ensuring smooth flow of Traffic.