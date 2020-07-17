Hyderabad: Tree park in works at Bandlaguda Jagir

Hyderabad: Following a formative experience of developing a Miyawaki garden at Kismatpur bridge under Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation (BJMC), the officials got another project at Datri Nagar Colony, near Sarasvati Vidya Pitam, where they have launched preliminary works to shape a complete square angle garden.



Close to the Musi bank, the place is being developed as a tree park in an extent of one acre. The works have already been grounded and the officials are planning to begin plantation of saplings similar to the project developed at Kismatpur Bridge. "It is being developed as tree park in acre with walking track and an open path. Here we are raising layers of plantation on a square angle as the area geographically provides the same ambience. We are developing tall shade bearing trees on 0.22 acres, medium size shrubs on 0.19 acres and shrubs on 0.16 acres, besides leaving an area of 0.07 acres for open path and 0.13 acres for walking track," informed G Venugopal Reddy, Commissioner Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality.

Only last week, the plantation works of Miyawaki garden were completed at Kismatpur bridge on an area of 21 guntas in Survey No. 60. Here the officials have planted around 6,000 saplings of different varieties that include some general saplings considered necessary for the promotion of Miyawaki garden. As this project has been completed within the stipulated period, the officials have got another project in their hand at Datri Nagar. This project is nothing different from the earlier except in plinth and width of the area which is adequately spacious. Pitting works commenced on the periphery of the plot and soon the plantation process would begin, added the official.