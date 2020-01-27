Hyderabad: TRS allocates top posts to BCs, SCs in many general civic bodies

Hyderabad: Many TRS corporators from weaker sections -SCs, STs BCs have got the top posts of Chairpersons, Deputy chairpersons in the municipalities under general category in Telangana.



In Suryapet, which is a woman general category the party gave chairperson's post to a Dalit woman P Annapurnamma. In another general Pocharam municipality in Medchal district a corporator Redya Naik belonging to ST community has been given the post of chairperson.

In Kagaznagar in Adilabad district, the general post of the chairperson was given to a Muslim corporator Saddam Hussain.

Entire Nizamabad district except Kamareddy was reserved for BCs and the party gave Kamareddy (Woman General) seat to a BC woman N Jahanavi. The Bhootpur in Mahabubnagar was given to a BC from Goud community, Devarakadra (Woman General) was given to B-C Lingayat, Nagarkurnool (Woman General) was given to B-C Goud, Shadnagar (General) was given to a BC candidate.

The Adibatla municipality in Rangareddy is general but the post was given to a BC from Goud community, Kompally (General) was given to Yadav community, Dundigal (Woman General) was given to Munnuru Kapu, Tandur (Woman General) was given to BC Munnuru Kapu, Ghatkesar (Woman general) was given to Yadav community. Kothagudem (General) to B-C Gouds, Nandikonda (Woman General) was given to B-C Perika, Vemulawada (Woman General) to B-C Munnuru Kapu, Sultanabad (Woman General) to B-C Goud, Manthani (General) given to Munnuru Kapu, Kothapally (Woman General) was given to BC Padmashali, Husnabad (Woman General) was given to a Munnuru Kapu.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that it was once again proved that there was no match to TRS when it comes to following social justice.

The party has proved its commitment to the weaker sections by allocating posts in a perfect manner after winning the polls. He said that on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the party during the last two days took up exercise of giving priority to weaker sections in the allocation of the post of chairpersons and mayors. Apart from the SC, ST and BCs, the minorities were also given posts in big numbers, said KTR.