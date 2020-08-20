Hyderabad: Two injured after car turns turtle in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Two people suffered minor injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a road divider and turned turtle at Jubilee Hills on Thursday morning.

The police said that the incident occurred after the man at wheel lost control over the speeding vehicle which rammed into a divider on road no. 82 in Jubilee Hills. The accident disrupted the traffic flow for a while with the overturned car blocking the road. However, the police removed the car by using a crane and cleared the traffic.

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are yet to be identified. On Wednesday, a man who was taking his ailing father to a hospital in Hyderabad from Nellore in an ambulance met with an accident after the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck near Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda.

The victims were identified as Nandagopal Reddy (70) and his son Kamalakar Reddy (48) who was a Telugu film distributor.