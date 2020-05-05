Hyderabad: Two persons booked for spreading fake news

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad on Monday booked two persons who used two Facebook profiles for allegedly spreading fake news on social media about the Tolichowki migrants' issue.

According to police, they received complaints from social media users that two Facebook profiles were engaged in spreading fake news about the migrants' issues in Tolichowki.

The fake profiles claimed that the migrants from minority community were demanding to pray at a religious place during Ramzan.

The miscreants just took snapshots of the footage and wrote captions above it with an intention to flare up communal incidents in the city.

As soon as the photos were posted they went viral, however the Cyber Crime police received the complaints from multiple users who demanded action against such perpetrators. The police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile the higher-ups of the Police department issued an advisory that, if someone is indulging in disturbing the peace and harmony of the city by spreading fake news strict action will be initiated against him.