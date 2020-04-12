Hyderabad: TWorks chips in with PPE for frontline health staff

Hyderabad: Telangana government's hardware incubator & prototyping lab -TWorks is also doing its bit in combating Covid-19 crisis.

It enabled Butterfly EduFields to make aerosol boxes, protective equipment to aid the frontline healthcare staff involved in treatment of virus infected patients.

The device covers the virus-infected patient and allows the physicians to perform endotracheal intubations through the cutout holes in the box helping doctors protect themselves from getting infected while performing their duties.

Two companies in Hyderabad have now manufactured and supplied over 40 boxes to various hospitals with over 100 in the pipeline.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO TWorks stated that TWorks was collaborating with the community and third parties on multiple projects at multiple fronts to help meet the demand for PPE and other products used to battle Covid-19.

We are open towards working with many more individuals and organisations to combat this disease, he said.