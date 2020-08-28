Veggies supply hit as transport curbs stay in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State government's decision to keep the state public transportation out of the ambit of lockdown restrictions has resulted in a decreased number of vendors coming to sell vegetables in the city markets.

Lack of state transportation has also affected the supply of vegetables in the market. Farmers or vegetable vendors coming from nearby districts like Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur mandals are facing hardships to reach the markets and many have started selling their produce near their villages.

Besides less vendors and short supply of vegetables, the recent incessant heavy rains have further effected in the increase of the prices this week.

Earlier, in Falaknuma Rythu Bazar more than 250 vendors used to come from nearby Mandals and sell crops, but due to lack of public transportation about 120 to 140 vendors are able to set up business here," said Mohammed Mujeebuddin Khan EO Falaknuma Rythu Bazar.

He said that earlier these vendors used to come by buses from a distance of 30 to 40 km from mandals like Maheshwaram and Kondukur but they were unable to reach markets, he added.

"Earlier, we vendors used to come in groups from mandals in buses early morning, but now with no state transportation hardly 15-20 vendors are coming by hiring auto trolley or small DCMs to city markets and return by 4 to 4:30 pm," said Mallesh, a vendor from Maheshwaram at Falaknuma Rythu Bazar.

As the vegetable prices have increased due to the recent rains damaging the crops, there is a drop in sale and the farmers have to take back the unsold items," said Rammaya, another vendor.

Speaking about the veggie prices Mujeebuddin said compared to last week there has been an increase of 10 per cent in vegetable prices. Tomato which was Rs 28 to Rs 32 last week is now selling around Rs 38 and may increase further.