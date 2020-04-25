 Top
Hyderabad: Vijayashanti asks KCR to rebuke Akbaruddin Owaisi

TPCC publicity committee chairperson Vijayashanti on Saturday , while referring to the comments made by Telangana State Assembly AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi that Gandhi Hospital was akin to a jail for the COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: TPCC publicity committee chairperson Vijayashanti on Saturday , while referring to the comments made by Telangana State Assembly AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi that Gandhi Hospital was akin to a jail for the COVID-19 patients, questioned CM K Chandrashekar Rao whether he would castigate Owaisi as he has been doing to his opponents.

Responding to the comments of Akbaruddin which went viral, she said that the CM had urged everybody to extend their support to the efforts made by the State government in its fight against COVID 19 pandemic.

Vijayashanti said it would be interesting to see how the CM would respond to the remarks of the TS Assembly floor leader who feels that he and his party were above all in the State.

