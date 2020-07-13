Hyderabad: Vijayashanti fires failure salvo at KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress senior leader and former MP Vijayashanti fired a salvo at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the latter's failure in tackling the corona pandemic in the State.

On her twitter handle, Vijayashanthi raised the issue of the problems being faced by the nurses with meagre salaries. She criticised the Chief Minister was not in a position to answer the questions raised by opposition.

There was also a big concern among the TSRTC employees about the payment of their salaries for the month of June , the Congress leader said and added that the RTC employees were clueless on how to eke out their livelihood in the absence of the payment of full salaries.

She said that there was absolutely no clarity on the presence of the Chief Minister in the State capital due to his frequent visits between his farmhouse and his camp office Pragathi Bhavan.

She asked the Chief Minister if it was the same Bangaru Telangana that he promised to the people of the State.