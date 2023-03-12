  • Menu
Hyderabad: Washing powder posters welcome Amit Shah to city

  • The Union Home Minister is in the city to participate in the Central Industrial Security Force 54th Raising Day at Hakimpet Station here
  • Extending greetings to him, posters with images of Union Ministers Jyothiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sujana Chowdhary and others, who joined the BJP

Hyderabad: The trend of posters, depicting the whitewashing of scam-hit politicians once they join the BJP, is continuing in the city with many posters and flexis welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah emerging in different areas on Sunday.

The Union Home Minister is in the city to participate in the Central Industrial Security Force 54th Raising Day at Hakimpet Station here.

Extending greetings to him, posters with images of Union Ministers Jyothiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sujana Chowdhary and others, who joined the BJP and managed to get off the radar of investigation agencies, along with the caption of Washing Powder Nirma surfaced in different areas. The posters also read "Welcome to Amit Shah".

A Twitter user Jai said "Im a BJP supporter, but this one is good. Nice. Good creativity.

Also, it should have been 'washing powder BJP'. lol." (sic).

