Hyderabad: Water Board boss and officials inspect Fatehnagar STP works

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Director, Dana Kishore, along with senior officers, held an inspection of the ongoing works at the Fatehnagar Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). This STP is being constructed as part of Package-3 of the HMWSSB STPs project.

Dana Kishore stated that the STP is currently 80 percent complete. The Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR), Chlorine Contact Tanks (CCTs), and civil works have already been finished, and the installation of the machinery is now underway. The construction of the Blower room and other aspects are in the final stages. If necessary, the number of workers will be increased to expedite the remaining work.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a pleasant environment by incorporating greenery and planting necessary saplings on the STP premises. The aim is to complete the project by August.

Under three packages within Greater Hyderabad, the HMWSSB is constructing 31 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) at a cost of Rs 3,866.41 crore. These STPs will ensure the treatment of 100 percent of the sewage generated daily in the city. The construction is being carried out across all five circles. Once completed, the STPs will have the capacity to treat 1257.50 million litres of sewage per day, according to a senior officer at HMWSSB.