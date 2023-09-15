Hyderabad: What happened to the promise of 2 crore jobs per year, asks BRS

Hyderabad : Alleging that the deeksha by the BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy was fake, the BRS MP Badugu Lingaiah Yadav on Thursday questioned the promise of two crore jobs per year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference here Lingaiah Yadav said that BJP has a history of eating away jobs in the country. The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has created 1.40 lakh jobs for the youth of Telangana. The BRS leader questioned what the Union Minister Kishan Reddy has done for the people of the State.

He alleged that Kishan Reddy never fought for the people of Telangana. Fearing defeat in Assembly elections, the BJP was looking for new opportunity to spread in the State. Replying to a question, Yadav said that the party would take a decision on the simultaneous polls after receiving the bulletin in the Parliament.