Hyderabad: Woman, daughter go missing from Nacharam

A woman and her daughter have gone missing under Nacharam police station limits on Tuesday. However, it came to light on Thursday after the woman's husband approached the police.

Nagamani (24), had left her home on Tuesday evening along with her 3-year-old daughter Vaishnavi without informing anyone. Her husband P Venkataramaiah, searched at their relatives houses and approached the police after failing to trace her.

Venkataramaiah is a mason by profession. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police said that Nagamani had gone to Vaishnavi's school to pick up her and did not return. The police are looking into the CCTV footage to trace them.