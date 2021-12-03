Hyderabad: Woman sexually assaults nephew, extorts Rs 16 lakh from him

A case has been registered a against a woman for sexually assaulting her 14-year-old nephew and extorted Rs 16 lakh worth gold by threatening him of sharing the video online. The incident took place in Jubilee Hills.



According to the victim who was pursuing ninth standard, his aunt took her to a hotel where she sexually assaulted him with the help of her former lover who shot a video. Later, the two threatened the boy of sharing the video online and extorted 20 tolas of gold from him. The family who shifted from Tolichowki to Jubilee Hills found the gold was missing and confronted their son.

The boy said that the gold was given to his aunt who is residing in Bengaluru. He also shared his ordeal with his mother and her aunt took him to a hotel and assaulted him and threatened him for money. The victim also added that besides 20 tolas of gold, he also gave Rs 6 lakh to her aunt.

On Wednesday, the boy's mother approached the police who registered a case against the woman under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). During the preliminary investigation, the police found out that the incident had taken place three years ago.