Hyderabad: Work begins on Khairatabad Ganesh idol

Hyderabad: Work on the Ganapati at Khairatabad started on Wednesday. This year Lord Ganesh will be giving darshan to the devotees in the form of 'Dhanwantri Narayana Maha Ganapati'.



The committee selected Dhanwantari meaning doctor to the gods with Lakshmi Devi on one side and Sarasvati Devi on the other. It would be a three-feet base and six-feet idol.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi members have asked devotees not to visit the pandal this year as online darshan facility was being provided by the samithi. There will be no teertha prasadams as well and only committee members would perform pooja during the nine days of Ganesh Navaratri in the 66th year.