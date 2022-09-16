Hyderabad: Work on 125-ft Ambedkar statue at fast pace

Hyderabad: The state government has put the work on the construction of the 125-feet giant statue of father of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar on fast track. It is learnt that there is also a proposal to have a small memorial in the name of Ambedkar inside the new secretariat complex.

This huge statue would be close to the state secretariat and could become a hot spot not only for tourists but also for all those who would be visiting the new secretariat building.

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had recently unveiled the final design of Ambedkar statue which is coming up at the famous NTR Gardens in the heart of the city.

The preliminary estimations indicate that it would require around Rs 100 crore to set up the statue and Ambedkar museum incorporating latest technology for 3D presentation on life and teachings of Ambedkar. A proposal to name the part of the NTR Park after Ambedkar is also under active consideration. The HMDA allotted adequate land for the installation of the statue in the gardens. The name of NTR Gardens will be confined to the NTR Memorial and its premises only.

Efforts are on to see that the statue would be ready for installation by the time the construction of the new secretariat building was completed.