Hyderabad: Youth stabbed to death in Asifnagar

A youngster was hacked to death by the unidentified persons here at Asifnagar on Tuesday night. He was identified as Shadab, who was working as an electrician from Mangalhat.

Going into details, the assailants stabbed Shadab with a sharp edged weapon while the latter was going with his friend at Mallepally junction and fled the spot. Shadab's friend and locals rushed to him and shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The police registered a case and launched the efforts to nab the attackers. The body was sent for autopsy.