  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Youth stabbed to death in Asifnagar

Representational Image
x

 Representational Image 

Highlights

A youngster was hacked to death by the unidentified persons here at Asifnagar on Tuesday night. He was identified as Shadab, who was working as an electrician from Mangalhat.

A youngster was hacked to death by the unidentified persons here at Asifnagar on Tuesday night. He was identified as Shadab, who was working as an electrician from Mangalhat.

Going into details, the assailants stabbed Shadab with a sharp edged weapon while the latter was going with his friend at Mallepally junction and fled the spot. Shadab's friend and locals rushed to him and shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The police registered a case and launched the efforts to nab the attackers. The body was sent for autopsy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X