Live
- Anakapalli: CPM demands compensation to cyclone-hit paddy farmers
- Visakha Airport made operational 24/7 for 2 days
- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extend greetings to Revanth Reddy
- Revanth meets Cong top brass in Delhi
- Telangana will reach new heights under Revanth Reddy: Manickam Tagore
- Andhra Pradesh: Trains cancelled along KK line due to landslides near Taida Sivalingapuram
- Apple Faces Potential Triple Challenges in India Due to iPhone USB-C Issue
- Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament house to invite his colleagues
- Congress MLAs undergoing training at Ella hotel
- AP govt. extends the distribution of elderly pension by a day
Just In
Hyderabad: Youth tries to self-immolate demanding Revanth to be CM
Highlights
The alert police stopped the youth and took him into custody
Hyderabad: At Hotel Ella in Gachibowli, many Congress workers and fans raised slogans demanding that Revanth Reddy should be made Chief Minister. They tried to break into the hotel. But the police... stopped the activists and sent them out. At this time an activist tried to pour petrol.
The police stopped him. Suspense on the issue of Telangana chief ministerial candidate went on for almost two days. Leaders like Revanth Reddy and Mallu Batti Vikramarka contested for the post of Chief Minister. But the leadership of the Congress party including Rahul Gandhi decided Revanth Reddy to lead the State.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS