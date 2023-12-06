  • Menu
Hyderabad: Youth tries to self-immolate demanding Revanth to be CM

The alert police stopped the youth and took him into custody

Hyderabad: At Hotel Ella in Gachibowli, many Congress workers and fans raised slogans demanding that Revanth Reddy should be made Chief Minister. They tried to break into the hotel. But the police... stopped the activists and sent them out. At this time an activist tried to pour petrol.

The police stopped him. Suspense on the issue of Telangana chief ministerial candidate went on for almost two days. Leaders like Revanth Reddy and Mallu Batti Vikramarka contested for the post of Chief Minister. But the leadership of the Congress party including Rahul Gandhi decided Revanth Reddy to lead the State.

