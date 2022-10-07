Hyderabad: Zoo celebrates 68th 'Vanya Prani Saptah'

Hyderabad: The 68th 'Vanya Prani Saptah' and 59th 'Zoo Day' were celebrated on Thursday at Nehru Zoological Park. On this occasion, a pair of Meerkats and a pair of white eared Marmoset were released into the enclosure for public display at the small cat enclosure by the zoo officials.

To mark the 'Vanya Prani Saptah' and 'Zoo Day' drawing, painting, elocution and photography competitions were conducted among school students during the last week of September. On Thursday prizes were distributed to winners.

An Asiatic Lioness, Saina, gave birth to a young cub in April, R M Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), named her 'Adhiti'. Adhithi is six months old. Awards were also distributed to the zoo staff for their work. The 'KVS Babu award' was presented to S Ramchander, mali, Jeelani Khan, animal keeper and Syed Babu, traffic controller of the park for their excellent services.

The 'Best Enclosure' was awarded to Lion Safari Park, to Nagi Reddy and his team. The 'Best Employees Award was also presented to the zoo staff for rendering excellent services in allotted duties.

Addressing the staff, Dobriyal said the first week of October is celebrated as 'Vanya Prani Saptah' every year which also coincides with the birthday of Zoo (Zoo Day) on October 6. The NZP, Hyderabad, is known as one of the best zoos in Asia in all aspects of wildlife conservation.

Later, he thanked students for their active participation in various competitions and congratulated the winners. He praised the curator and his team for successfully conducting various educational and awareness programmes and maintaining the zoo clean and green.

Vinay Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, IT & Director of zoo parks, Telangana, S Rajashekar, curator, A Shankaran, OSD, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, A Nagamani, Deputy Curator were present.