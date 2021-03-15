Hyderabd: MLC election polling booths inspected

Meerpet: On the election day, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited and inspected the MLC election polling booth at Badangpet and Meerpet corporation on Sunday.

She enquired about the details of the polling pattern at the tents set up under the auspices of the party at the polling stations. Later, she visited polling stations in Kandukur Mandal and Maheshwaram constituencies.

On the occasion she urged everyone to cast their vote. The minister also claimed that vote is a weapon for all the people in democracy. She directed the officials to review the arrangements made for voters. Local police, government officials and others also attended.

Rangareddy: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat inspected MLC polling centers and inquired about polling pattern in LB Nagar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat claimed that the graduate MLC elections in LB Nagar zone were going on peacefully.

Tight security was arranged at the polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents during elections, he added. He later directed the officials to inform police if there is any problem at the polling stations.

Bhongiri DCP Narayana Reddy, LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh, Bhonagiri, Yadagirigutta ACP Bhujanga Rao, Narsimha Reddy, LB Nagar ACP Sridhar Reddy, Vanasthalipuram ACP Purushotham Reddy and others accompanied him.