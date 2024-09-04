Live
- Bengal Minister at ED office in school job case
- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has issued a stern warning against individuals involved in extortion under the name 'HYDRA,' stating that those caught will face imprisonment.
The warning comes after reports of scammers threatening people by falsely claiming affiliation with 'HYDRA' and demanding money. Commissioner Ranganath urged the public to report any such incidents, emphasising that anyone involved in these activities will be prosecuted.
Ranganath reassured citizens that law enforcement is actively investigating these cases and encouraged anyone with information to come forward. His statement reflects the commitment of authorities to address and prevent extortion in the community.
