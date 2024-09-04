HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'

HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has issued a stern warning against individuals involved in extortion under the name 'HYDRA,' stating that those caught will face imprisonment.



The warning comes after reports of scammers threatening people by falsely claiming affiliation with 'HYDRA' and demanding money. Commissioner Ranganath urged the public to report any such incidents, emphasising that anyone involved in these activities will be prosecuted.

Ranganath reassured citizens that law enforcement is actively investigating these cases and encouraged anyone with information to come forward. His statement reflects the commitment of authorities to address and prevent extortion in the community.