HYDRAA protects lands worth Rs 1,511 cr

In a decisive move to combat encroachments, the authorities carried out operations across the city, protecting public lands, including lakes and parks. In a single day, the HYDRAA on Tuesday safeguarded 12 acres of FTL areas and protected over 1,100 square yard park land. The estimated value of the total protected land is around 1,511 crore, the officials said.

According to the officials, HYDRAA reclaimed Jangam Kunta in Kondapur, a four-acre lake under the Serilingampally Municipal Office–Madinaguda road. The land, estimated to be worth Rs 700 crore, had been illegally filled and levelled for conversion into plots. Acting on complaints, HYDRAA conducted a joint inspection with revenue officials, confirmed the encroachments and initiated legal action against encroachers.

In Kotha Cheruvu located in Alwal area under the Medchal–Malkajgiri district, HYDRAA removed encroachments spread over eight acres within the FTL. Locals had complained that the waste collection activities were polluting the lake, with temporary sheds erected inside the FTL.

Following a field inspection, HYDRAA dismantled the sheds and cleared all illegal structures from the FTL zone. On Tuesday, fencing was completed on both lakes as per the directions of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Furthermore, HYDRAA safeguarded park lands in residential colonies, Jakkidi Nagar, Vanasthalipuram under Ranga Reddy district. A 650 square yard park earmarked in a 1982 layout Survey Nos. 132 & 133 was reclaimed.

Encroachments, including compound walls and sheds, were removed, fencing erected and boards installed declaring the land as a public park.

In Radhakrishna Housing Colony, Kakatiya Nagar under Malkajgiri zone, HYDRAA cleared illegal structures from a 450 square yard park gifted to GHMC through a gift deed, restoring it for public use.