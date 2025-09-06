HYDRAA reclaims 4,400 sq yds of park land from encroachers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has removed encroachments from two parks in Bandlaguda Jagir, Ranga Reddy district.

During this operation, the anti-encroachment unit reclaimed 4,400 square yards of park land and ended a decades-long dispute.

According to HYDRAA, the survey numbers 96/2 and 96/3 were established in 1989 under the name P&T colony. The original plan included two parks, one of 1,200 square yards and another of 3,200 square yards.

The encroachers had allegedly been obstructing the development of these parks for decades and even intervened when Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality officials attempted to build a boundary wall.

After a long battle, locals approached HYDRAA with the problem. Following orders from HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath, officials conducted an investigation with the help of revenue and municipal authorities.

After verification, HYDRAA teams on Thursday cleared unauthorised structures, fenced the boundaries, and placed boards declaring the land as a ‘Reserved Park Area’.

The colony residents expressed satisfaction, calling the move a long-pending victory for community open spaces. They thanked Commissioner Ranganath and the HYDRAA staff for restoring greenery and protecting the parks.