Just In
Hyena attack near Dooskal outskirts
Authorities respond swiftly to wildlife incident
In a recent incident reported by residents of Dooskal, the Shadnagar police were alerted to a wildlife encounter near the outskirts of the village. According to a telephonic tip received from Dooskal villagers, a creature, initially believed to be a cheetah, was reported to have approached the village periphery and attacked a calf, resulting in its unfortunate demise.
In response to the distressing information, the Shadnagar police, in collaboration with the Forest Beat Officer, promptly visited the location to assess the situation. Upon thorough examination, the Forest Beat Officer determined that the animal in question was, in fact, a hyena and not a cheetah, as initially reported.
The incident has raised concerns among the local community about the presence of a hyena in the vicinity. Authorities are urging villagers to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information related to the hyena to ensure the safety of both residents and livestock.