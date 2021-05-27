HYSEA to beef up emergency medical care programme in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) is going to engage in deploying resources to immediately boost the healthcare system across the State to mitigate against the devastating second wave of the COVID-19.



HYSEA is rolling out a multi-pronged strategy aimed at expanding and deepening the existing medical infrastructure to maximise the impact on treatment and containment of the virus besides extending support to communities to cope with the debilitating crisis.

HYSEA has mobilised more than Rs 13 crore as donations from 35+ member companies to and in association with NGO partner Nirmaan has initiated steps to buttress the State government's fight against the second wave of pandemic.

"HYSEA is working with District Collectors across Telangana to establish the ICU facilities at the respective district hospitals so that better care facilities are provided to patients in their districts. Expansion of quality medical care in the state would contribute to reducing the fatality to infection ratio and containing the pandemic," said Bharani Kumar Aroll, president of HYSEA.

He further said that the medical equipment and staffing support to government hospitals include TIMS Hospital, Kondapur District Hospital and Sarojini Devi Hospital. The A 10 bedded Rural ICU ward was set up across Telangana districts to support rural population (16 Districts confirmed, 4 under process), Kumar added.