I am pucca local, declares RRR

Khammam: Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, the son of former MP Surender Reddy, was chosen for the hot seat of Khammam MP recently. The Congress party’s ticket for the region was allotted at almost the last minute (so to say) with only one day remaining for nominations to be filed.

Notably, RRR is a member of the Congress family, and the Congress family is known for their loyalty. Reddy’s belief is that he’s in a one-sided fight, with Khammam being a Congress bastion among other reasons. He is confident of a victory with a resounding majority and his goal is to bring an airport to Khammam amongst other things.

Excerpts from an interview with The Hans India:

Q: The BJP is accusing you of not being a local candidate. Thoughts?

A: The statement is irrational and a crude accusation. I am a pucca local. I am recognised by the public as the son of the earth. Both my uncles and my hometown, Chegam Village in Kusumanchi Mandal and Pindiparole Village in Tirumalayapalem, are in the Palair Assembly segment. Who is Vinod Rao and what connections does he have in the district?

Q: How does one obtain a Congress ticket in the face of fierce rivalry from the families of Congress Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister, and other members?

A: Our family is affiliated with the Congress party; my father, Ramsahayam Surendar Reddy held several positions in the party including MP. We have been devoted to Congress for decades. The top command chose me to be the candidate for Khammam as part of our political inheritance. I am receiving a lot of support from Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy; all these leaders are taking part in the campaign.

Congress MLAs from all six constituencies and one from the CPI are putting in a lot of effort to provide us a solid majority.

Q: How do you envision Khammam’s development?

A: I have a vision for the Parliament portion of Khammam. The district has advanced politically. Its industries are more numerous, but it lacks an airport and well-developed train stations. I’ll do everything in my power to advance Khammam under the Congress administration.

The BJP’s ten-year rule has infuriated the populace. They now desire a change and for Rahul Gandhi to take over as Prime Minister.

Q: Let’s talk about your competition. Do you believe the BJP has any influence on this election?

A: In what district is the BJP located? The Congress district, also known as the Khammam district, will give us victory with a resounding majority. You’ve already seen the performance of the BJP in the recent Assembly elections; their influence was clearly displayed.

Without a doubt, our campaign will receive a significant majority in each of its seven segments. I am not being competed with.

Q: Any thoughts on the BRS candidate?

A: This fight has no effect on Nama Nageswara Rao, the current BRS MP. During the past Assembly elections, BRS party’s complete failure to develop Khammam was evident. Over the past five years, Nama has failed to provide development for Khammam.

The public is only supporting Congress; this is a totally one-sided fight. The five guarantees provided by Congress are being enjoyed by the public who are drawn to our Congress manifesto.