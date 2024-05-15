National Dengue Day 2024: Date, history, and significance

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, poses a significant health threat, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions. With symptoms ranging from high fever to severe bleeding, the disease requires timely intervention to prevent life-threatening complications. In response to the global impact of dengue, National Dengue Day is observed annually to raise awareness and promote preventive measures.

Date:

National Dengue Day is commemorated on May 16 each year. In 2024, it falls on a Thursday.

History:

Dengue epidemics exhibit seasonal patterns, often peaking during and after rainy seasons. Various factors contribute to these spikes, including high mosquito populations, susceptibility to circulating serotypes, favorable environmental conditions such as temperature, precipitation, and humidity, which influence mosquito reproduction and feeding habits, as well as the dengue virus's incubation period. The World Health Organization highlights these challenges on its official website, emphasizing the need for proactive control interventions and adequate staffing to address the disease effectively.

Significance:

The theme for National Dengue Day 2024 is "Dengue Prevention: Our Responsibility for a Safer Tomorrow." This annual observance serves as a platform to initiate discussions on dengue, emphasizing available treatment options and the importance of making them accessible to all. It also acknowledges ongoing efforts to eradicate the disease and underscores the collective responsibility to combat dengue and ensure a healthier future for all.