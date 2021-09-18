I have no connection with drugs, ready for drug test: KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday refuted the rumours on him having connection with drugs and said that he is ready for the drug analysis test. He also dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he is ready to give samples for the test.



In an interaction with media at Telangana Bhavan, the minister responded to the remarks of the Congress party leaders for being called as drugs ambassador. He questioned the party as to what connection he has with the drugs case. He also warned of filing cases for making false allegations against him.

The minister also reacted to the BJP comments on TRS party and AIMIM. "No one is scared of AIMIM party. It is the BJP which is scared of AIMIM," the minister said. He also questioned the BJP as to what had happened to its promise of providing a tribal university to Adilabad.