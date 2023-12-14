I will always be with party activists: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister Harish Rao on Wednesday said that he did not know half performance except performance. Speaking at the BRS party’s Gratitude Meeting held at Narsapur in Medak district under the leadership of MLA Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, he said, “If cases had been filed in the housing scam soon after the BRS government came to power, half of the Congress party leaders would have been in jail. KCR focussed on development of the state instead of creating problems,” he said.

He also raised the issue of the serious security breach in Parliament and expressed his anguish over the lack of security. “How can the Central government protect the people if it does not protect the Parliament?” he asked. An inquiry should be conducted into this and security should be tightened, he demanded.

He said that he was bowing his head before the people of Narsapur for ensuring the victory of their party MLA candidate Sunitha Lakshma Reddy in the recent assembly elections. “Losing power is just a speed breaker. It is the BRS party that will ultimately reach its destination,” he said. Rao said that he would always be available for the party activists and added that he would be in front of them within two hours of making a phone call if there is any issue.

“We have done a lot of development work during the BRS regime. Let’s work hard in the upcoming local body elections. The leaders of the ruling party will mentally disturb our party workers but the workers should not lose courage,” he said.