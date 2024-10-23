IAS Officer Amoy Kumar Appears Before ED for Questioning

Hyderabad: IAS officer Amoy Kumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning following multiple complaints regarding irregularities in land allocations. The ED has initiated an inquiry into Kumar's role in these alleged irregularities during his tenure as the Collector of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts under the BRS government.

The investigation focuses on land deals and allocations made during his tenure, with allegations of misuse of power and financial mismanagement. The ED is probing these complaints to determine whether there were any violations of legal procedures and financial irregularities connected to land allocations. Kumar's appearance is part of a larger inquiry that could involve further questioning of other officials and stakeholders.

Kumar held a significant administrative role in these districts, and his decisions during that period are now under scrutiny. The ED's investigation is expected to continue as they gather more evidence and testimonies from those involved. More developments in the case are anticipated in the coming days.