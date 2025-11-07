ICAR - IIRR sign four licensing pacts at industry-interaction meet

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute - Indian Institute of Rice Research (ICAR–IIRR) organised its Industry-Interaction Meet 2025 at its Rajendranagar campus here on Thursday, signing four licensing agreements with private sector partners to accelerate commercialization of rice-related technologies.

Over 70 representatives from seed companies, agri-input firms, start-ups and entrepreneurs participated in the meet. The programme opened with a field visit showcasing IIRR’s innovations in genomics, gene editing, high-yielding and climate-resilient rice lines, and disease-screening facilities for false smut and brown spot.

An exhibition highlighted advanced technologies including AI-based soil testing devices, automated irrigation systems, and novel rice-based products ready for market deployment.

Director Dr. R. M. Sundaram outlined the institute’s achievements and ongoing commercialization efforts. Chief guest Dr. DK Yadava, DDG (Crop Science), ICAR, praised IIRR’s sustained engagement with industry and commended developments such as the DRR Dhan varieties, soil test kits and leaf colour charts. He also briefed participants on ICAR’s AgriInnovate-led technology transfer initiatives.

Senior ICAR officials, including Dr. SK Pradhan and Dr. Shiv Dutt, stressed the need for strong public–private partnerships and market-driven product development. IIRR scientists presented key rice varieties, hybrids and crop production / protection technologies developed by the institute.

A private industry expert lauded IIRR’s advances in genome editing and disease management and appreciated the field demonstrations curated during the event.