ICSI’s expertise plays vital role in Viksit Bharat vision: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, said that professionals like company secretaries possess expertise that will significantly contribute to the development of the business sector not only in India but globally, as the nation aims to become a developed country by 2047.

Kishan Reddy was speaking at an event after the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new building of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Hyderabad Chapter on Sunday. He termed the event mark an important milestone not only for the Hyderabad Chapter but also for corporate governance in the country.

The company secretaries have played a crucial role in shaping India’s corporate sector. By ensuring that companies adhere to values and comply with laws transparently, they have become the backbone of corporate governance in the country.

Further, company secretaries are playing an instrumental role in driving the country’s economic growth. This is done by effectively managing corporate affairs and maintaining the integrity of businesses.

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the contributions of company secretaries during the ICSI Jubilee celebrations in 2017, commending their efforts in fostering a robust corporate culture and instilling confidence in domestic business.

The dedicated work of the ICSI members has encouraged both domestic and foreign investors to invest in India, propelling the country forward as a global economic powerhouse.

Kishan Reddy said, “Satyam Vadha Dharmam Chara” is the motto of the ICSI.

“If every company secretary adheres to this principle daily, it will foster honesty and transparency in the business sector,” he added.

Reddy attributed this success to the hard work, dedication, and value-driven practices of professionals in the field. Countries like Germany and Japan acknowledge talent pool from India and hire company secretaries, lawyers, and accountants to work within their borders, showcasing the global demand for Indian intellectuals.

The Union Minister asserted that developing intellectual and professional skills is not merely about personal advancement but also contributes to societal and global development. He hoped organisations like ICSI would play a crucial role in the country’s self-reliance.