Foreign delegates inspire at Best Innovation varsity

Gorantla: Bharatiya Engineering Science and Technology Innovation University (BESTIU) was privileged to host distinguished foreign delegates from various nations, who shared inspiring perspectives rooted in human values, self-growth, and inner balance.

The sessions fostered an atmosphere of deep reflection, learning, and global unity on campus.Mr. Karl Gorth from Austria spoke on Human Values, sharing his transformational journey and profound insights inspired by Sanathana Dharma. Mr. Andreas from Germany presented on “Release Work – Reducing or Eliminating the Pressure of Competition,” emphasizing the importance of inner balance and mental well-being in modern life.Other eminent delegates included Ms. Renata Dossi (Croatia), Ms. Nelu and Ms. Ashe (Kazakhstan), and Mr. Brandon (Australia).

Each contributed meaningfully to the university’s vision of holistic education and intercultural understanding. Expressing their delight at the university’s robust infrastructure and serene campus, the delegates appreciated BESTIU’s commitment to advancing education and innovation in rural regions like Rayalaseema. They also extended heartfelt thanks to the university management for their warm hospitality and forward-looking initiatives.