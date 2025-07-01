Ideal Time for Mango Tree Pruning is June–July: Horticulture Officer’s Advisory to Farmers

Gadwal: District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer Mr. Akbar Basha advised mango farmers to take up pruning of mango trees during the months of June and July, as these months are considered ideal for pruning operations.

Mr. Basha explained that for achieving abundant mango yields, farmers should prune the branches 15 days after the mango harvest, allowing the trees a brief resting period. He emphasized that such a practice will allow better airflow, sunlight, and penetration of solar rays into the tree canopy, thus enhancing the tree’s overall health and productivity.

Important Pruning Guidelines for Farmers:

Remove fruiting stalks left after harvesting the mangoes.

Dry and pest-infested branches should be cut completely up to the base.

Apply Bordeaux mixture or Copper Oxychloride to the cut ends to prevent disease.

Collect and burn the dried and diseased branches that have fallen under the trees to avoid further spread of pests or infections.

Safety Measures During Pruning

The officer also shared important safety instructions for farmers:

Use a handsaw to cut opposing branches carefully.

For thicker branches, a motorized saw should be used.

Always maintain a 45-degree angle while pruning to reduce damage.

Ensure the lower part of the branch does not split during the process.

For smaller branches, use hand pruning tools or secateurs.

Basha, through this press release, has urged all mango farmers to follow these best practices and precautions during pruning. He highlighted that these measures are crucial not just for the health of the trees but also for achieving sustainable and higher yields in future seasons.