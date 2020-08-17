Identify, repair water tank leakages at Bhongir: Collector Anita Ramachandran

Bhongir: District Collector Anita Ramachandran directed revenue and irrigation departments officials to take action regarding houses, tanks and small ponds damaged due to rains in the district.



Speaking at a review meeting with the officials through Google meet from chamber on Monday, she directed the officials to identify and repair leaking tanks in the district and instructed them to monitor municipality-wise sanitation works. Reviewing Covid-19 status in the district, she directed mandal-level health officials and VRAs to identify primary contacts of corona positive patients and ensure that they follow home quarantine for 17 days. Sarpanches and VRAs must inform to the community about corona patients in order to avoid them to visit public places. The Collector said perfect and planned action must be taken in Bhongir, Choutuppal and Aler mandals, which are hot spots of coronavirus in the district.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Srinivas Reddy directed the authorities to submit a report on house damages, water bodies, availability of fertilizers in the district and instructed them to take measures with regard to chlorination and bleaching in municipalities and clearance of water on panchayath and R&B roads in the district.

Revenue Division Officers, tahsildars, officials of medical, agriculture, electricity, R&B and Panchayati Raj departments participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, along with irrigation and local officials, Collector Anita inspected Surepalli pond of Bhongir mandal to know the status.