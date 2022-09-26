If BJP wins, motors will get meters

Munugodu: Minister for Energy G Jagdish Reddy said that if the BJP wins in Munugodu, it is certain that the motors will get meters. He claimed that former MLA Rajagopal Reddy himself confirmed that the Centre would fix meters to agriculture motors.

Taking part in TRS Atmeeya Sammelanam at Nampally on Monday, the minister said CM K Chandrashekar Rao was doing more than he promised during the elections and was implementing several schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, besides increasing pension aid.

He asked the people to be wary of BJP designs to deceive them with false promises. He asked why the BJP governments were unable to introduce welfare schemes on a par with those in Telangana. Was any state providing 24-hour free electricity for farmers, he asked. Nalgonda district which was in the clutches of fluoride was freed from the dreaded ailment through the state government's flagship program Mission Bhagiratha, he pointed out.

Stating that only TRS had a right to seek votes in Munugodu, he said that the credit for all development in the constituency would go to CM KCR and former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

MLCs Takkellapally Ravinder Rao , MC Koti Reddy, Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar, former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.