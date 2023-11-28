If Cong comes Telangana will suffer, says KTR

Peddapalli: IT Minister K T Rama Rao said that if people voted for Congress Telangana will die.

On Monday, he conducted a road show for the victory of Dharmapuri BRS candidate Koppula Eshwar at Velgatur mandal center. He said if people want electricity, there should be no Congress.

He added that BRS will come to power in the State again in ten days, and once it comes to power, new ration cards and pensions will be given to all the eligible people. Sowbhagya Lakshmi programme will be introduced and Rs 3, 000 per month will be given to women. The elderly pension will be increased by Rs 5, 000. LPG cylinders will be provided for Rs 400.

Congress party leaders have prevented farmers from receiving Rythu Bandhu and the BRS government will deposit the money into their account as soon as they come to power. Rythu Bandhu will be increased from Rs 10, 000 to Rs 16, 000.

Dalit Bandhu will be provided to all Dalits in Dharmapuri constituency. He said that he will set up an agricultural college in the survey number 1090. Since it is next to the Ellampalli project, the fishing activity will be developed to provide employment opportunities to the fishermen, KTR said.

He also promised to grant an “ITI” college to the area. Meanwhile, some people from Pasigama in the mandal tried to create agitation during KTR’s speech.

Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Neta, MPP Koonamalla Lakshmi, ZPTC Sudharani, BRS mandal president and general secretaries Challuri Ram Chander Goud, Jupaka Kumar, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Pattipaka Venkatesh, leaders Gandra Vishnuvardhan Rao, Ponugoti Rammohan, Narsinga Rao, Pedduri Bharat, Koppula Suresh, Moogala Satyam, Ranga Tirupati Goud and others participated.