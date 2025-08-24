If Defected MLAs Have the Guts, Let Them Resign and Recontest says KTR

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, daring him to ask defected MLAs to resign and recontest if they truly believed they have public support. He said Revanth should present the record of his 20-month rule to the people and face by-elections as a referendum on his governance. Referring to the recent Supreme Court judgment, KTR stated that the MLAs who jumped parties are now struck with fear of defeat.

Speaking at a massive gathering of key BRS workers from Serilingampally constituency, KTR declared: “Even though a few leaders betrayed the movement, our workers have kept the pink flag close to their hearts.” He accused the Congress government of weaponising the HYDRA task force to serve blackmail interests. “It is because of HYDRA’s unlawful activities that Hyderabad’s real estate sector has collapsed,” he said. KTR questioned whether Revanth Reddy, who borrowed more in 20 months than BRS did in 10 years, has the courage to even talk about development.

BRS Development vs. Congress Neglect: A Clear Contrast

KTR highlighted that under KCR's decade-long leadership, Telangana saw progress in both development and welfare. He recalled how, in 2014, BRS had only two MLAs in Greater Hyderabad. Within six months of coming to power, KCR resolved the state's power crisis, eliminating the need for inverters and generators in homes and shops.

He proudly noted how Hyderabad was developed without the politics of caste, religion, or region. “From Dasara gifts to Hindu girls, to Ramzan hampers for poor Muslims, and Christmas gifts for Christians—KCR gave equal respect to all festivals,” he said.

KTR described how KCR made Hyderabad the beating heart of Telangana, and that’s why in 2023, not a single seat was won by Congress in the city—the people voted entirely for BRS.

HYDRA’s Lawless Grip Is Destroying Hyderabad

KTR came down heavily on HYDRA, accusing it of derailing Hyderabad’s growth.

He posed a direct question, “Does HYDRA have the courage to demolish the illegal house built by Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupati Reddy in the Durgam Cheruvu FTL zone?”

He condemned the demolition of poor people’s homes while sparing the rich and powerful. He expressed anguish over the suicide of a woman named Buchamma in Kukatpally, who feared HYDRA would destroy her house.

“HYDRA is functioning as a blackmail racket for Congress leaders—extorting the poor, threatening builders, collecting illegal RR taxes. Even the Prime Minister acknowledged these wrongdoings,” KTR said.

BRS 10 Years vs. Congress 20 Months

KTR contrasted BRS’s clean governance with Congress’s chaos.

“In 10 years of BRS rule, no leader laid a hand on real estate or resorted to land grabbing,” he said. “But in just 20 months, Congress leaders have unleashed anarchy through HYDRA.” He said even court orders are ignored, and houses of the poor are being demolished without mercy.

KTR pointed out that while BRS borrowed ₹2.85 lakh crore over a decade, Revanth Reddy borrowed ₹2.2 lakh crore in just 20 months—with no development to show for it. “KCR used the funds to build 42 flyovers, world-class hospitals, and sewage treatment plants in Hyderabad. What has Revanth built? Not even a single bridge or stormwater drain,” he challenged. “KCR deposited ₹70,000 crore into the accounts of 70 lakh farmers. What has Revanth done with ₹2 lakh crore?” he asked. “KCR raised pensions from ₹200 to ₹2,000. What has Revanth done for the elderly?” he pressed further.

Defections Driven by Self-Interest, Not Public Service

KTR stated that the MLAs who defected—including from Serilingampally—did so for selfish gain, not for the people.“If Congress truly believes it’s working for the people, let these MLAs resign and face by-elections. Win again if you can,” he challenged. He criticised Revanth Reddy for engaging in frivolous and timepass politics, filing cases one day against KCR and the next against himself.

KTR concluded that Revanth Reddy has done absolutely nothing for Hyderabad and added: “Even if a few leaders have betrayed the party, our loyal workers have never let go of the pink flag—and that is our greatest strength.”