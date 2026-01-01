IFCAI welcomes PM Modi’s caution on use of antibiotics

Hyderabad: The Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), a professional body dedicated to strengthening Infection Prevention and Control and Antimicrobial Stewardship has welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioning on the use of antibiotics in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

In a press release issued here the IFCAI President Dr Rangareddy Burri said that this high-level political recognition of what has often been described as a silent pandemic. AMR already contributes to millions of deaths globally each year, with low- and middle-income countries bearing a disproportionate burden due to high infection rates, limited diagnostics, and unregulated antimicrobial access.

In a powerful address during the final Mann Ki Baat of 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew national attention to the growing threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), citing recent findings from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).