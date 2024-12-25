IG lauds police for crime control in district

Bhupalapally: Multi-Zone 2 IG V Satyanarayana praised the Bhupalapally district police officials for their effective performance in curbing crime.

As part of annual inspection, IG inspected the performance of various departments including the district police office, Armed Reserve (AR) headquarters, DCRB, DPO, bomb squad, and dog squad, and expressed satisfaction.

Satyanarayana noted that although Bhupalapally district is a Maoist-affected area, the ultras influence is on wane. He emphasised the importance of the Palimela mandal, stating it is a crucial area with borders connecting Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh states, which are dense forest areas serving as prohibited Maoist-supporting centres. He advised district police to remain vigilant in their duties.

He appreciated SP Kiran Khare for the good law and order implementation in the district. He pointed out that cybercrimes are becoming a challenge for the police and stressed the need to continuously alert the public about them.

Police should be friendly with the public while being strict with offenders to ensure peace and security. IG Satyanarayana suggested that district police officers and personnel should work towards protecting public safety.